WATCH: Funnel clouds seen in Tuscaloosa County as area remains under tornado watch

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With tornado watches in effect throughout many parts of West Alabama Sunday, Tuscaloosa County is already seeing its share of bad weather, especially in the form of funnel clouds.

A tornado warning had been in effect for Tuscaloosa County, but has since been canceled with a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

On Foxfire Road in the Romulus community, Jackson Tubbs shot a video from his car of a slow-moving funnel cloud off in the horizon, although it has not been determined as being a tornado. The video was taken after 5:20 p.m. by the Sipsey River.

In the Forest Glen community, Chris Ray took this video of what appears to be a funnel cloud off Hwy. 69 North:

This is a developing story.