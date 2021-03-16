WATCH: EMA-recommended steps you should take before Wednesday’s severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe storms are expected across central Alabama tomorrow with straight-line winds exceeding 80 miles per hour, golf ball-sized hail and the potential for long-running tornadoes.

Before any storm, it’s critical to be prepared. CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler spoke with Jefferson County Emergency Management Officer Melissa Sizemore to learn the best tips toward being severe-weather ready.

“The best way to prepare for an event like that is to start now. Figuring out where that safe space is in your home,” Sizemore said.

You can find the closest storm shelter in Jefferson County to you on the Jefferson County EMA website. www.jeffcoema.org.

Whether you’re at home, at work or at school, have a plan in case of a sudden emergency. So where is our safe space? Many of you have likely heard these words since birth, but still just as effective, put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

“An interior bathroom, an interior closet,” Sizemore said.” Some people have small interior bedrooms and offices. Those are definitely the best area to seek shelter at.”

If you can’t stay in your home or aren’t home during an emergency, you can find your local storm shelter on the Jefferson County EMA website. On top of knowing where to shelter, you’ll want to stock that space with the essentials.

“Pillows, blankets and bicycle helmets if you have them,” she said. “And if you don’t have a bicycle helmet, something that’s sturdy that you can put over your head to protect your noggin.”

You’ll want to use those pillows to protect the softer parts of the body like the stomach and back.

This one’s really important but often forgotten, remember to protect those feet.

Remember to have a pair of shoes ready to go during severe weather!

“Always make sure you have shoes in your shelter area too because if it’s in the middle of the night, especially when you’re seeking shelter, you’re not wearing shoes while you sleep. So, make sure you have shoes, socks and maybe an extra set of clothing for everybody.”

Sizemore highly recommends picking up a weather radio before the storm as it’ll keep you and your family up-to-date with or without cell service. It also serves as a reliable alarm clock

Weather radios can be purchased at most area Walmart’s, Targets and sporting good stores.

“They’ll wake you up from sleep,” she said. “I highly recommend that if people don’t have a weather radio and they can afford the $30 to go out and purchase a weather radio, that they do it.”

Also, note that residents in Jefferson and Shelby counties have free access to the emergency alert system app Everbridge, an app that can be downloaded directly to a mobile device.

Keep your phone off of “Do Not Disturb” mode to assure you hear any audible emergency alerts.

Sizemore wanted to encourage everybody to be extra vigilant from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning. She also wants to remind everybody to keep their guard up.

You can find the CBS 42 Storm Team’s latest forecasts here.