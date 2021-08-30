WATCH: Boat and air rescues underway in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Rescuers arrived in the St. John to Baptist Parish town of LaPlace Monday in boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters.
Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for the governor, said search and rescue began in high water problem spots like Lafitte, LaPlace, the west bank of Jefferson Parish and the Houma/Thibodaux areas.
The state had more than 1,000 people conducting search and rescue operations, and many more local search and rescue operations were up and running as well.
In many cases, people living amid the maze of rivers and bayous along the state’s Gulf Coast retreated desperately to their attics or roofs and posted their addresses on social media with instructions for search-and-rescue teams on where to find them.
Stephens said only one death has been confirmed from Ida, but she cautioned that based on the widespread destruction: “We’re going to have many more confirmed fatalities.”
The Louisiana National Guard said it activated 4,900 Guard personnel and lined up 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters. Local and state agencies were adding hundreds of more.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)