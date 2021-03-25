Tuscaloosa County residents prepare for more severe weather in Central Alabama

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Communities throughout Central Alabama are preparing for yet another round of potential severe weather.

This comes after several communities including parts of Tuscaloosa County saw heavy devastation in last week’s series of tornadoes. Last week, 64 homes were impacted from the storms in Tuscaloosa County.

Javaroo Hoskins, who lives in Moundville, said he’s dealing with $20,000 worth of repairs. Last week, the tornado took off parts of his roof, his shingles were also damaged and his windows were smashed out as well.

Hoskins said after this experience, he’s encouraging everyone to use extreme caution ahead of the severe weather ahead.

“I take things seriously, but also I didn’t believe that it would happen to me. I didn’t think the tornado would actually come through my backyard. So you should take it seriously,”Javarro Hoskins, Moundville Resident, said.

The Tuscaloosa EMA has warned the public to heed caution to all warnings of severe weather. They advise residents to have multiple ways of being notified of a storm coming their way, including downloading the TuscAlert that can alert the public in an emergency. Officials also advise knowing where your safe space is in an emergency and the closest storm shelter to where you live.

Here you can see a list of storm shelters in Tuscaloosa County.