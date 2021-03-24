Tuscaloosa County braces for another round of severe weather

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County’s planning and preparation for Thursday’s severe weather began early Wednesday morning, which is overseen by the Emergency Operations Center in Northport.

First responders, city and county officials in Tuscaloosa county met to game plan for the next 24 hours of severe weather.

“We’re ready to go,” said Nick Lolley, the EMA director. “Public works is ready. They took machines out today and put them around the county. The sheriff’s department and police departments got extra fuel in case something happens… Now it’s just a waiting game.”

Lolley said while waiting, families should be going over their emergency plans; knowing where your closest shelters are as well as the safe room in your home.

“Have everything in there. If you take medicine, take that in there with you. Show your kids tonight, where to go, how to get there. And have your phone charged up tomorrow.”

Tuscaloosa Firefighters took their gear home with them Wednesday. When calls come in on Thursday, they’ll be able to go straight to where they’re needed.

“We’re putting on two technical rescue teams with the battalion chief overseeing that operation,” said Fire Chief Randy Smith. “We’ll have our drone team on standby here.”

There are 39 tornado shelters across Tuscaloosa County, some already expected to open on Thursday.

“Skyland Elementary School, Northridge Middle School, and Paul W. Bryant High School,” said Lolley.

A time has not yet been set for when those three shelters will be opened. The EMA director encourages all residents to go to your county EMA website, get familiar with the shelters near you, and check back for updates as to when the shelters will open.