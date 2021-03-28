Stories of survival: Calhoun County residents recount Thursday’s tornado

WELLINGTON, Ala. (WIAT) — People in Wellington are just a few days into a long recovery following Thursday’s tornado. Dozens of homes destroyed, with residents left sorting through debris to salvage what they can.

Just off of Wellington Road is what’s left of the Dodd’s house.

“This is our life,” said Gloria Dodd. “This is the only thing we have. We don’t have much, but what we had, we enjoyed it.”

Dodd’s home was destroyed, as well as two of her vehicles. The cars are leaning on their sides up against what is left of the home.



“Everything is gone, we’ve got to start from scratch,” said Dodd.

The storm hit on Dodd’s 71st birthday. She and her family were watching the news, and decided to clear out their interior closet when the storm looked like it was headed their way. She and five other family members crammed into a linen closet, waiting for the tornado to pass.

“Only thing I could say was, ‘God, you know me. You know I’m your child. Take care of my family.’ I can remember good as day. It was just something I never want to go through in my whole life,” she said.

Dodd said she is still shaken, but wanted to go through what was left of her home to salvage what she can.

“I just lost a brother in October, I wanted my pictures,” she said. Dodd said her family was able to find a single photo of her late brother.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Dodd family. To donate, click here.

Just down the road from Dodd is the Mangum Family. Mark Mangum lost his workshop, his barn, livestock, and vehicles.

“You work all your life to have what you’ve got,” said Mangum. “In five seconds, it’s gone. It’s amazing.”

Mangum said he was driving home when the storm hit. His family hunkered down in their storm shelter.

“It went right over the top of us,” said Brandi Parris, Mangum’s daughter. “It tore the vents off the top, the dirt started coming in.”

Mangum said he had to walk a mile and a half to get to his family because the roads were blocked with downed trees.

Residents have been stepping up to help each other through rebuilding. Mangum said he’s been overwhelmed with the show of support from friends and strangers alike.

United Way has information on how to donate and received donations on its website. For more information, click here.