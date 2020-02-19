Severe Weather Awareness Week: Stay safe in a tornado

In Alabama, we do not conduct a statewide tornado drill. However, we encourage everyone to conduct their own safety drill on Wednesday, Feb 19th. This “tornado safety drill” will be accomplished in conjunction with our weekly NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test that will be run at a special time of 9 am. An actual tornado warning WILL NOT sound, but this is an excellent opportunity for schools, civic organizations and businesses around Central Alabama to practice what they would do in the event of a tornado warning.

Tornadoes can occur in Central Alabama at any time of year, but during our spring severe weather season, it’s a more present threat. March, April and May make up three of the four most active months for tornadoes in the state. So, knowing what to do and where to go is vital to protect yourself and your family.

In a home or other well-built structure, get to the lowest level, away from windows and doors, and in an interior room, like a closet or bathroom. Mobile homes are NOT SAFE when a tornado threatens. Make sure you have a storm shelter close by or a sturdy building to take shelter in if you have to act quickly. Cars are also not safe and you should seek a sturdy shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your location while driving.

Being prepared and not caught off-guard is the best way to keep you and your family safe from tornadoes in the state. It’s not a question of IF, but WHEN will a tornado threaten you. Please be ready.