Recovery efforts continue in Moundville

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been three days since an EF-1 tornado with 110 miles per hour winds touched down in Moundville. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done for the homes impacted by the storm.

From chainsaws to roof repairs, a lot of work has to be done to get homeowners on South Rosser road back to normal.

“Still got a lot of moving to do because I have to move stuff out to move stuff in so, it’s probably going to be a long process for me but hey I’m alive,” said Jennifer Patterson, a resident on South Rosser Road.

Patterson survived Wednesday night’s storm. She got locked out of her house and ran to a ravine where she clung to a tree for dear life. Luckily her life was spared but her home of five years was demolished by the storm.

“Well, I’ve had a couple of guys down here with my nephew and my uncle with chainsaws just manually trying to do it and just trying to get in to get the trailer out,” said Patterson.

To help homeowners like Patterson with the debris, a group of volunteers are stepping up to help.

“Using a track hoe and a skid steer to move the trees out to the road to get them off the barn and things like that. we have a team in Moundville to Tupelo,” said Todd Taylor, Manager of the Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.

Taylor and 15 volunteers from Tuscaloosa, Georgia, and North Carolina are helping clean up.

“Just show them that we are walking beside them through this and Christ loves them and we just want to s how them folks around the nation are caring for them and are praying for them,” said Taylor.

Patterson is one step closer to closing this chapter of her life and is looking forward to a brighter future.

“I’m not giving up. I never give up. I don’t care what goes on I’ll never give up so you just take the worst of the situation and make the best of it that’s it,” said Patterson.

If you’re wanting to volunteer in Tuscaloosa County, call 205-650-2937, or 205-650-2937.

Volunteers in Dallas County, call 334-419-4786, or 334-419-4786.