CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Certain areas throughout Central Alabama may be under threat to rising water levels as more rain sweeps through the area. In Hale County, one group of residents on Riverview Beach Road in Moundville near the Black Warrior river state that they are stuck.

According to resident Tina Farrish, families in the area have plenty of food and supplies to last through the weather event but are trapped due to water currents that are too swift to use boats.