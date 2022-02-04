SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service has announced that its survey team has discovered damage synonymous with EF-2 tornado strength in Hale County.

The damage was discovered near Sawyerville where a woman was killed during Thursday’s wave of severe weather. At least eight other people were injured with three of them being in critical condition.

The survey teams from NWS also found “at least EF-1” damage south of Cuba, Ala. in Sumter County.

An EF-2 tornado is classified as having three-second wind gusts anywhere from 111-135 mph. An EF-1 system has winds of between 86-110 mph. For context, it only takes winds of 63 mph to uproot a tree.

