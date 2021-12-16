Missing Kentucky teen found dead following tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) — A 13-year-old girl was found dead Thursday morning following the deadly tornadoes that swept across four states late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Bowling Green police announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown was recovered from a wooded area just after 11 a.m. A total of 244 people were reported missing, but have since been found. Brown had been the only person left unaccounted for prior to Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour and survey the damage. More than 70 Kentuckians have died in connection to the storms.