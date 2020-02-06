1  of  49
Marengo County EMA: 1 dead, 1 injured from storm

Severe Weather

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney tells CBS 42 that a person has died and another was injured due to the overnight storms that rolled through Alabama overnight.

Two mobile homes were damaged in the storm.

The fatality and injury occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 at the intersection of County Road 54 near Demopolis.

