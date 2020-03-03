EMA: Homes destroyed, others damaged in Hale County after morning severe storms

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9 a.m.): The Hale County EMA has announced that there are now 20-30 homes damaged in the area. There are no reported injuries.

7:30 a.m.

The Hale County EMA tells CBS 42 that out of Tuesday morning’s storms, 10 homes have experienced roof damage.

A couple of homes were destroyed with damage ranging approximately four miles long in certain areas.

There is also reported damage near the areas of Highway 69 South and Highway 25 South of Greensboro.

@spann @NWSBirmingham Storm damage near 69 ballpark just south of Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/cg7VDa86FQ — Hale County EMS (@halecountyems) March 3, 2020

We are working to gather more information and heading to the scene of the damage.

