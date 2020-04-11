Gov. Kay Ivey reminds Alabamians to be prepared for severe weather threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama braces for the potential threat of severe weather, local and state officials are warning communities to be prepared.
Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, Alabama is far too familiar with the unpredictability of severe weather. Our state stands prepared and ready to face whatever Mother Nature brings, even amidst a health pandemic. Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise. The safety and protection of Alabama lives is paramount. Be sure to tune in to your trusted weather source, and stay weather aware throughout this holiday weekend.Gov. Kay Ivey
