Gov. Kay Ivey reminds Alabamians to be prepared for severe weather threat

A significant severe weather event now appears likely for the Deep South, including Central Alabama on Sunday. With the ongoing pandemic and the Easter holiday, we know severe weather can complicate an already stressful time for everyone. We want everyone to use this to get everyone informed and prepared for what we could see on Sunday. Now is not a time to panic, but to get prepared.

THE SETUP: An upper-level low will move through the Great Plains this weekend and strengthen as it moves into the Deep South. At the same time, strong winds through the atmosphere and lots of moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will combine to produce an explosive environment for severe storms.