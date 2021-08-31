GALLERY: Central Alabama homes, trees damaged in storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The remnants of Ida have made their way to Alabama and the price is being paid by some trees, power lines, and homes across the state.

Alabama Power customers across Central Alabama are experiencing power outages as impacts from Ida begin to reach the area. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, over 400 customers are without power.

Photo Courtesy Lake View Police Chief Edmonds (area of Tammie Drive and Douglas Drive)

Photo Courtesy Lake View Police Chief Edmonds (area of Tammie Drive and Douglas Drive)

Photo Courtesy Lake View Police Chief Edmonds (area of Tammie Drive and Douglas Drive)

Photo Courtesy Lake View Police Chief Edmonds (area of Tammie Drive and Douglas Drive)

Photo Courtesy Lake View Police Chief Edmonds (area of Tammie Drive and Douglas Drive)





Power lines can be seen above broken and blocking the Lake View intersection of Tammie Drive and Douglas Drive.

Crews work to clear the intersection of Havenwood Court and Oxmoor Road in Homewood after trees, power lines, and traffic lights block the roadway.

Below, a tree collapsed on top of a home in East Tuscaloosa just off of Jack Warner Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County EMA posted this photo on their Facebook.

Photo Courtesy Tuscaloosa County EMA/Jasmine Monet

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue our severe weather coverage.