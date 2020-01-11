52,000 people without power during Saturday storm, Alabama Power reports

(WIAT) — UPDATE AT 1 PM: Alabama Power has announced that more than 52,000 people are without service.

Here is the tally of affected customers by county, as of 1 p.m. Saturday:



15,200 – Jefferson

9,100 – Tuscaloosa

6,800 – Mobile

2,700 – Walker

1,700 – Pickens

1,500 – Marengo

1,000 – Bibb

1,000 – Winston

1,000 – Hale — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) January 11, 2020

Alabama Power Western has released just how many people have lost power due to the storm. There are currently 18,000 people without power, with the majority of those people located in West and South Alabama.

12:19 p.m. update for Western Division — 13,066 customers without power.



~7,100 – Tuscaloosa County

~1,650 – Sumter County

~1,700 – Pickens County — Alabama Power Western (@APC_Western) January 11, 2020

Listed below are the counties with the greatest customer impacts at this time:



5,800 – Baldwin

2,200 – Escambia

2,000 – Tuscaloosa

1,600 – Pickens

1,400 – Sumter

1,000 – Jefferson — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) January 11, 2020

We will continue to update this post with the latest information.