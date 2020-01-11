52,000 people without power during Saturday storm, Alabama Power reports

(WIAT) — UPDATE AT 1 PM: Alabama Power has announced that more than 52,000 people are without service.
Alabama Power Western has released just how many people have lost power due to the storm. There are currently 18,000 people without power, with the majority of those people located in West and South Alabama.
Listed below are the counties with the greatest customer impacts at this time:— Alabama Power (@alabamapower) January 11, 2020
5,800 – Baldwin
2,200 – Escambia
2,000 – Tuscaloosa
1,600 – Pickens
1,400 – Sumter
1,000 – Jefferson
We will continue to update this post with the latest information.