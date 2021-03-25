Alabama Power: 7,700 Birmingham area customers without power during Thursday storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are currently 7,700 customers in the Birmingham area without power as storms come down across Central Alabama, according to Alabama Power.

In Shelby County, there are currently 10,444 outages, Jefferson County had 1,589 outages while Bibb County has 1,037 outages, according to Poweroutage.us. The website reports over 16,000 outages statewide, mostly in Central Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency has announced 1,200 residents are without power as well.

This story will be updated.