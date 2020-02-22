2020 Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama will hold its ninth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, beginning Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 12 midnight, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax.
Item included in the sales tax holiday
- AAA-cell batteries
- AA-cell batteries
- C-cell batteries
- D-cell batteries
- 6-volt batteries
- 9-volt batteries
- Cellular phone battery
- Cellular phone charger
- Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio
- Two-way radio
- Weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
- Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
- Tarpaulin
- Plastic sheeting
- Plastic drop cloths
- Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
- Duct tape
- Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
- Non-electric can opener
- Artificial ice
- Blue ice
- Ice packs
- Reusable ice
- Self-contained first aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Smoke detector
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container
Taxable items still include coin batteries and automobile and boat batteries.
In addition, local sales tax may apply.