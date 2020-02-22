2020 Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday

In Alabama, we do not conduct a statewide tornado drill. However, we encourage everyone to conduct their own safety drill on Wednesday, Feb 19th. This "tornado safety drill" will be accomplished in conjunction with our weekly NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test that will be run at a special time of 9 am. An actual tornado warning WILL NOT sound, but this is an excellent opportunity for schools, civic organizations and businesses around Central Alabama to practice what they would do in the event of a tornado warning.

Tornadoes can occur in Central Alabama at any time of year, but during our spring severe weather season, it's a more present threat. March, April and May make up three of the four most active months for tornadoes in the state. So, knowing what to do and where to go is vital to protect yourself and your family.