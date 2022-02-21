Making sure you’re prepared for severe weather is important, and having just a few supplies and a plan of action will make you safer when the weather gets rough. Here’s what you need to do before severe weather strikes.

Make a plan

Whether you’re at home, at work, or somewhere else; if there’s severe weather in the forecast, you need a plan. Knowing where you and your family will go if you’re placed under a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado warning is important, and knowing before the storms move in means there won’t be any chaos or panic when storms do arrive. Picking the best place to take shelter is important. The best place to ride out the storms is a FEMA approved shelter or basement. An interior room in a site-built structure away from doors and windows is also a good place to ride out a storm if a FEMA shelter or basement aren’t available. Mobile homes, manufactured homes, and vehicles are not safe places to be during tornado warnings.

Have an emergency kit

In addition to having a plan, having a basic severe weather kit is a fantastic thing you can do to prepare for severe weather. These are supplies that are a good idea to have on hand in your safe place whenever you need to enact your safety plan.



Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies

Helmets

Tennis Shoes or Sneakers

Bottled Water

Non-Perishable food

Flashlight with extra batteries

First Aid Supplies Bandages Ointment Disinfectant wipes

Prescription medication for at least 3 days and prescription information

Phone Chargers and Battery Banks

Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation

Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)

Blankets

Personal hygiene items

Whistle, Air Horn, or another noisemaker to signal for help

Important documents in a ziptop bag (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)

Battery powered radio and a NOAA Weather radio

Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)

Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

A change of clothes for each person in your home

Rain gear

Cash

Paper towels

