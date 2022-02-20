Below is a working list of community storm shelters in the Central Alabama area and their locations.

Inclusion in this list does not mean the shelter is open. Check with your county EMA to be sure if and when the shelter will open in the event of severe weather.

Want us to add your community’s storm shelter to our list? Need to report incorrect information? Email us at webstaff@wiat.com with the location and any other important details.

Bibb County

Randolph Elementary- 7259 Hwy 36 Randolph, Al 36782

Eoline Fire Dept- 6480 Hwy 82 Eoline , Al 35042

Cedar Grove Fire Dept- 13503 North Scottsville Rd West Blocton, Al 35184

Woodstock Elementary- 19456 Eastern Valley Rd Woodstock , Al 35188

West Blocton Elementary- 828 Cahaba River Rd West Blocton, Al 35184

Career Academy – 17191 Hwy 5 West Blocton, Al 35184

Brent Senior Center- 10445 Hwy 5 Brent Al 35034

Blount County

Snead – behind the Piggly Wiggly on McCall St

Cleveland – Cleveland Park on Park Rd

Locust Fork – Locust Fire Dept on Town Hall Rd

Blountsville – Adjacent to town hall on Lee St

Susan Moore – Susan Moore Ball Park

Hayden – West Blount Fire Dept on County Hwy 7

Oneonta (Temporary Shelter) – Oneonta Senior Shelter at 101 1st Ave. East

Calhoun County

Jacksonville Public Safety Complex – 911 Public Safety Dr. Jacksonville, AL 36265

Webster’s Chapel – 1552 AP Hollingsworth Rd, Wellington

White Plains Saferoom – 12900 Highway 9, Piedmont, AL

Ohatchee Saferoom – 2440 Harts Ferry Rd Ohatchee, AL

Oxford Saferoom-Bynum – 52 DeArmanville Rd, Oxford, AL 36203

Piedmont Saferoom – 700 Tom Bible Highway, Piedmont, AL 36272 (also known as AL HWY 200)

Thankful Park – 3162 14th S West, Anniston, Al 36201

Alexandria Middle School – 80 Railroad Dr, Alexandria, AL 36250

Ohatchee High School – 100 Cherokee Trail, Ohatchee, AL 36271

Wellborn High School – 135 Pinson Rd, Anniston, AL 36201

Cedar Springs – 78 Cedar Springs Dr Jacksonville, AL 36265

Nances Creek – 5579 Co Rd 37, Jacksonville, AL 36265

Merrill Hall at Jacksonville State University – Located on JSU Campus



Cherokee County

Leesburg FEMA Building – 211 Industrial Blvd. Leesburg, AL 35983

Sand Rock Community Storm Shelter – 2005 Sand Rock Ave. Sand Rock, AL 35983

Centre Elementary School (only open to the public when school is not in session) – 199 Armory Rd. Centre, AL 35960

New Bethel Baptist Church Community Storm Shelter – 9545 U.S Hwy 411 N. Centre, AL 35960

Chilton County

Union Grove Fire Station #1 – 10896 Co Rd 51, Jemison, AL 35085

West Chilton Fire Station #1 – 2678 Co Rd 42, Jemison, AL 35085

Collins Chapel Fire Department – 13195 Co Rd 29, Clanton, AL 35045

Gap Of The Mountain Fire Station #1 – 768 Co Rd 55, Clanton, AL 35046

San Bentley Park -355 Alabama Ave, Thorsby, AL 35171

Cedar Grove Fire Station #1 – 2245 Co Rd 37, Thorsby, AL 35171

Clanton – 3824 Old Henry Rd

Clanton City Park – On 5th Ave. near the pool and Farmer’s Home Furniture building

Clanton City Hall – 505 2nd Avenue North Clanton Al 35046 (You enter this shelter by entering the below ground parking area in the rear of city hall.)

Clanton EM Henry Park – 413 14th St, Clanton, AL 35045

Clanton Program on Aging Shelter – 520 Enterprise Rd (behind the Program on Aging and Chilton County Transit building)

Isabella Fire Station – 1960 Co Rd 29, Maplesville, AL 36750

Maplesville Fire Station – 189 Railroad St, Maplesville, AL 36750 (located adjacent to the fire station)

East Chilton Fire Station #1 – 5640 Co Rd 28, Clanton, AL 35046

Higgins Ferry Park – 11161 Co Rd 28, Clanton, AL 35046 Located near the campground.

Fairview Fire Department – 9597 Co Rd 37, Clanton, AL 35045

Enterprise Fire Department Station 2 – 3255 County Rd 49, Clanton, AL 35045

Enterprise Fire Department Station 1 – 6162 Co Rd 24, Verbena, AL 36091

Plantersville – on Pecan Rd next to Noodie’s BBQ

Verbena Fire Station #1 – AL-3, Verbena, AL 36091

Clay County

Opened when we go under a Tornado WATCH:

Hollins Community Shelter at the park

Shinbone Valley Community Saferoom

Opened upon request. If you need a place to stay during the storm, call Clay County EMA at 256-396-5886:

Ashland City Saferoom (beside the library)

Lineville Senior Center

Coosa County

No Publicly Available Storm Shelters.

Cullman County

Baileyton – 112 Fairview Rd

Chapel Village/Jones Chapel – 74 County Rd 1034, Cullman, AL 35057

Dodge City Town Hall basement – 130 Howard Circle, Hanceville, AL 35077

Dodge City Volunteer Fire Department – 7150 County Rd 223

Fairview Housing Authority – 501 1st Ave SW

Garden City Town Hall – 501 1st Ave SW

Good Hope City Hall (Basement) – 134 Town Hall Dr, Cullman, AL 35057

Good Hope freestanding shelter behind City Hall – Accessed via Madison Dr.

Good Hope Volunteer Fire Department #2 – 301 Day Gap Rd

Hanceville – 202 Bangor Avenue SE

Hanceville – 1407 Commercial Street SE

Hanceville – 203 Michelle Street NW

Smith Lake Park – 420 County Rd 385

South Vinemont – 88 Ridgeway St

Vinemont Providence Volunteer Fire Department #1 – 576 County Rd 1355, Vinemont, AL 35179

Vinemont Providence Volunteer Fire Department #2 – 60 Ridgeway St

West Point – 4050 County Rd 1141

Etowah County

Sardis – 1310 Church St Sardis City, AL 35956

Keener Baptist Church – US Hwy 11 & Keener Lane , Attalla, AL 35954

Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department – 20 Styles Bridge Road , Collinsville, AL 35961

New Union (Aurora) – 6151 Bristow Cove Road , Walnut Grove, AL 35990

Mountainboro Volunteer Fire Department – 8804 Highway 431 North , Boaz, AL 35956

Walnut Grove – 5151 Walnut Grove Road , Walnut Grove, AL 35990

Egypt – 569 Egypt Mountain Road , Altoona, AL 35962

Cave Springs – 3770 Duck Springs Road , Attalla, AL 35954

Ridgeville – 218 Duck Springs Road , Attalla, AL 35954

Northeast Etowah Community Center – 3733 US Hwy 411 N , Gadsden, AL 35901

Coates Bend – 1140 Pulltight Road , Gadsden, AL 35901

Coates Bend – 2040 Macedonia Road , Gadsden, AL 35901

Gallant Volunteer Fire Department – 9090 Gallant Road , Gallant, AL 35954

Attalla Storm Shelter – 104 Case Avenue , Attalla, AL 35954

Alabama City Shelter – 1131 Gladys Street , Gadsden, AL 35904

Gadsden Public Library – 254 College Street , Gadsden, AL 35901

East Gadsden Shelter – 1551 Mississippi Street , Gadsden, AL

Paden Baptist Church – 900 Padenreich Ave , Gadsden, AL 35903

Joe Whiteside Shelter – 2600 E. Meighan Blvd. , Gadsden, AL 35903

Goodyear Heights Baptist Church – 608 Kaying Road North , Gadsden, AL 35903

Hokes Bluff Baptist Church – 5052 Main Street , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

New Bethel First Congressional Methodist Church – 6673 Main Street , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Youngs Chapel First Congregational Methodist Church – 44 Youngs Chapel Road , Piedmont, AL 36272

Rainbow City Municipal Building – 3700 Rainbow Drive , Rainbow City, AL 35906

Glencoe Community Shelter – 201 West Chastain Boulevard , Glencoe, AL 35905

Southside Community Shelter – 2255 Highway 77 , Southside, AL 35907

Southside Baptist Church – 2560 Mountain View Drive , Southside, AL 35907

Rainbow City Fire Station 2 – 1400 Riddles Bend Road , Rainbow City, AL 35906

Fayette County

Bankston-Stough: 10385 Highway 18 E.

Bankston: Fowler’s Crossroads Station No. 1, 2555 Prospect Road

Belk: Belk Community Center, 7633 Alabama Highway 96

Berry: Berry Volunteer Fire Department, 17720 Highway 18 E.

Bobo Community: 73 County Road 147, Winfield

Boley: 1969 County Road 57

Canaan Community Center: 231 Canaan Road

Fayette: Fayette County Courthouse Annex, 103 First Ave. NW

Glen Allen: 101 Birch St./County Road 73

Hubbertville: 8814 Highway 129

Kennedy: Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 10488 Highway 159

Kirkland: 6518 Highway 107

Lawrence Mill Community: Highway 43/171 North

Mt. Vernon: 6169 Highway 18 W.

Newtonville: 490 Center Road

Wayside: 7674 Highway 107

Carbon Hill: Fowler’s Crossroads Station No.2 at 342 Key Road off of CR 44

Fayette: Multipurpose Complex 650 McConnell Loop

Greene County

Union: Union storm shelter, Union municipal complex

Eutaw: Greene County High School, 14221 U.S. Highway 11

Hale County

Greensboro: Greensboro Baptist Church, 908 Main St.

Moundville: Moundville Fire Department

Newbern: Newbern storm shelter, adjacent to Auburn Rural Studios Brown House

Jefferson County

Adamsville – 419 Spring St, Adamsville 35005 (near the Senior Citizens Center)

Adger – 7276 Johns Road, Adger 35006

Bagley – 7175 Bankhead Hwy. Dora 35062 (residents around the fire department only)

Bessemer – 657 9th Avenue, Bessemer 35022

Birmingham: Jimmie Hudson Park – 305 Pratt Highway, Birmingham 35214

Birmingham: Pratt City Park – 3rd Street, Birmingham 35214

Birmingham: Smithfield Estates – 1707B Huntington Drive, Birmingham 35214

Birmingham: South Hampton School – Sheridan Road, Birmingham 35214

Birmingham: Edgewater Oaks Subdivision – Lannie Bonner Circle, Birmingham 35224

Fultondale – 601 Main Street Fultondale, AL 35068

Fultondale – 3220 Hubbert Drive, Fultondale 35068

Fultondale – Maple Crest Drive & Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale 35068

Graysville – 4041 Cherry Avenue, Birmingham 35214

Graysville – 171 2nd St. SW, Graysville, AL 35073

McAdory – 4400 Harper Road Bessemer, AL 35022

North Smithfield Manor – 4533 Hutson Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35207

Oak Grove – 8826 Lock 17 Road Bessemer, AL 35023

Pleasant Grove – 464 7th Avenue, Pleasant Grove 35127

Hueytown – 104 Forest Road Hueytown, AL 35023

Tannehill State Park – 12632 Confederate Parkway, McCalla 35111

Martintown – 435 Bo Jackson Avenue, Bessemer, 35020

Warrior – 309 Trafford Road, Warrior 35180

Marion County

Hackleburg – 445 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg School/Community – 542 Nix Road, ,Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg – 1002 Old Hackleburg Rd,Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg – 442 Back Street, Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg – 120 Gober Rd, Hackleburg, AL

Bear Creek – 264 SMITH STREET, Bear Creek, Alabama (Near City Hall)

Bear Creek – Bishop Community Center 260 High Ave, Bear Creek, AL

Mt. View Church Parsonage Basement – 6282 State Hwy 187, Hackleburg, AL

Hwy 25/20 Intersection Hamilton – 6925 Co Hwy 25, Hamilton, Alabama

Shottsville Fire Department – 396 Co Hwy 56, Hamilton, Alabama

Shiloh District 1 Shop – 2495 AL 187, Hamilton, Alabama

Kraft Community Center – 7115 Co Hwy 19, Haleyville, Alabama

Sullins School House – 4509 Co Hwy 49, Hamilton, Alabama

Hamilton: Weston Housing Authority – 700 Chestnut Circle, Hamilton, Alabama

Hamilton: Ragsdale Housing Authority – 690 Bexar Ave East, Hamilton, Alabama

Hamilton: County 2 Way Shop – 701 4th Avenue SW, Hamilton, Alabama

Hamilton: Fire Department – 555 AL National Guard Rd, Hamilton, Alabama

Hamilton: Marion County Annex (2 Shelters) – 372 7th Ave SW, Hamilton, Alabama

Byrd Fire Department – 239 Co Hwy 13, Hamilton, Alabama

Sunny Home Fire Department – 13536 AL 233, Brilliant, Alabama

Pea Ridge Fire Department – 5710 Co Rd 45, Gu-Win, AL 35563

Brilliant City Hall – 1279 Main Street, Brilliant, AL

Rock City Church of Christ – 5175 County Road 38, Winfield, AL

Twin Town Hall – 6125 AL 253, Guin, Alabama

Guin: Collins Life Center – 581 14th St, Guin, AL

Guin: District 5 Shop – 441 11th Avenue, Guin, AL

Winfield – 1316 Meadowlark Rd, Winfield, AL

Winfield City Hall – 126 City Hall St, Winfield, Alabama

Winfield Fire Station #2 – 739 Fawn Grove Rd, Winfield, Alabama

Pickens County

Aliceville:

751 5th St Nw (Near Joyful News Headstart)

332 3rd Ave Ne (Near State Farm Insurance Co)

7420 County Rd 13 (Sommerville Community)

4216 M L King Rd (Sapps Community)

1184 M L King Road (Hinton Place Community)

Carrollton:

41 Elliott St (Next to Post Office)

897 Roland Bates Rd (Hughes Town, off of Bassinger Rd)

Forest:

112 Bains Road, Ethelsville

71 Co Rd 89 (On County Rd 30), Ethelsville

Gordo:

1st Ave W (Next to Gordo Flee Market)

3368 Zion Rd (Old Community Center, near Fire Dept)

11995 Benevola Rd (Kirk Fire Dept)

Pickensville:

11 Jackson-Ferry Rd (Hwy 14 before St. John Baptist Church

240 Shade Road (Pickensville off Hwy 14)

Reform:

602 1st Ave E (New Fire Dept)

107 Poplar Springs Rd (Near Poplar Springs Church)

51 School Circle (Palmetto Community)

260 Friendship Ch. Rd (Hwy 17N, Friendship Church)

Shelby County

Calera – 790 8th Avenue Calera, AL 35040

Chelsea Highway 51 Shelter – 7305 Hwy 51 Sterrett, AL 35147

Columbiana – 107 Mildred Street Columbiana, AL 35051

Harpersville – 39321 Hwy 25 Harpersville, AL 35078

Vandiver – 12205 Hwy 43 Vandiver, AL 35176

Vincent – 5384 Hwy 62 Harpersville, AL 35078

Westover – 3312 Westover Road, Westover, AL

West Shelby – 4175 Hwy 22 Montevallo, AL 35115

St. Clair County

Steele – Hillview Drive Steele, AL 35987

Ashville Courthouse Basement – 100 6th Ave Ashville, AL 35953

Shoal Creek Shelter #1 – 13370 Shoal Creek Road Ashville, AL 35953

Shoal Creek Shelter #2 – 4170 Shoal Creek Road Ashville, AL 35953

Springville Shelter #1 – 585 Village Springs Rd. Springville, Alabama 35146

Springville Shelter #2 – 210 Walker Drive Springville, Alabama 35146

Springville Shelter #3 – 370 Springville Station Blvd Springville, AL 35146

Argo – 100 Blackjack Rd Trussville , AL 35173

Margaret Shelter #1 – 1814 South Hillcrest Road Margaret, AL 35112

Margaret Shelter #2 – 155 Foxtrot Way Odenville, AL 35120

Margaret Shelter #3 – 888 Woodland Circle Margaret, AL 35112

Odenville Shelter – 200 Alabama St Odenville, AL 35120

Calvary Baptist Church Basement – 77 Calvary Dr Odenville, AL 35120

Moody Shelter – 199 Dave Hill Drive Moody, Al 35004

Pell City Shelter – 25 Williamson Dr Pell City, AL 35125

Pell City Courthouse Basement – 1815 Cogswell Ave Pell City, AL 35125

Riverside Shelter – 379 Depot Street Riverside, AL 35135

Talladega County

Alpine – 4445 Kings Chapel Road Alpine, AL 35104

Childersburg: 85 Graves Avenue Childersburg, AL 35044

Lay Lake – 700 Heasletts Road Childersburg, AL 35044

Lincoln – 34 Hood Ave Lincoln, AL 35096

Munford – 825 Carter Street Munford, AL 36268

Munford – 115 Main Street Munford, AL 36268

Oak Grove – 390 Landers Loop Oak Grove, AL 35150

Sylacauga – 410 Edwards Street Sylacauga, AL 35150

Ironaton: 4075 Ironaton Road Talladega, AL 35160

Providence VFD – 3550 Providence Road Talladega, AL 35160

Renfroe – 7191 Renfroe Road Talladega, AL 35160

Stemley – 135 Rock Church Road Talladega, AL 35160

Winterboro – 1375 Bullocks Ferry Road Talladega, AL 35160

Tuscaloosa County

Big Sandy Elementary – 12058 Upper Hull Rd Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Brookwood High School – 12250 George Richmond Parkway Brookwood, AL 35444

Brookwood Storm Shelters – 15689 Highway 216 Brookwood, AL 35444

Buhl Elementary School – 11968 Buhl School Rd Buhl, AL 35446

Carrol’s Creek VFD Shelter – 11580 Lary Lake Road Northport, AL 35475

Coaling Storm Shelters at Coaling Fire Department – 15150 Highway 11 N. Coaling, AL 35453

Coaling Storm Shelters at Recreation Complex – 11281 Stephens Loop Coaling, AL 35453

Coaling Storm Shelters at Stone Gate Mobile Home Park – 5100 Stone Gate Dr. Coaling, AL 35453

Coker Storm Shelter – 11549 Eisenhower Dr. Coker, AL 35452

Echola Storm Shelter – 14908 Echola Road Gordo, AL 35466

Echols Middle School – 2701 Echols Ave Northport, Alabama 35476

Hagler Storm Shelter – 15451 Hagler Coaling Road Duncanville, AL 35456

Holt Community Shelter – 2000 41st Court Holt, Alabama 35404

Holt Elementary School – 1001 Crescent Ridge Rd NE Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Holt High School Shelter – 301 44th Ct. NE Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Lloyd Wood Education Center – 2300 26th Avenue Northport, AL 35476

McDonald Hughes Center – 3101 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401

Montgomery VFD Shelter – 16780 Mormon Road Northport, Alabama 35471

Mt. Olive VFD Shelter – 13322 Mt Olive Rd Coker, AL 35452

Myrtlewood Elementary Shelter – 14661 Gainsville Rd, Fosters, AL 35463

Salvation Army Safe Room – 2902 Greensboro Avenue Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

Samantha: Northside Park – 13003 Northside Road Berry, AL 35546

Sipsey Valley Middle School – 15817 Romulus Road Buhl, AL 35446

University of Alabama – 655 Peter Bryce Blvd. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Alberta School of Performing Arts – 2700 University Blvd. E Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy Safe Room – 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Tuscaloosa Magnet School Safe Room – 315 McFarland Blvd E. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

University Place Elementary School Safe Room – 2000 First Avenue Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Vance: Behind the old High Quality Fuel gas station – 18348 Highway 11 N Vance, AL 35490

Vance: Wallace Tingle Park – 17058 Tingle Tangle Rd Vance, AL 35490

Yellow Creek VFD Shelter – 16040 Yellow Creek Road Tuscaloosa, AL 35406

Walker County

Nauvoo – 647 Fourth Av Nauvoo, Alabama

Thach – 1220 Thach Loop Jasper, AL. 35504

Eldridge – 224 Smothers Av Eldridge, Alabama

Kansas – 165 North School St Kansas, Alabama

Carbon Hill – 240 9th Ave NW Carbon Hill, AL|

Saragossa – 2446 Saragossa Rd Nauvoo, AL

Saragossa – 356 Redmill Saragossa Rd Jasper, AL

Pineywoods – 111 Pineywoods-Sipsey Rd Jasper, AL

Townley – 2875 Wire Rd, Townley, Alabama

Townley – 6848 Holey Grove Rd Jasper, AL

Boldo – 6670 Old Birmingham Hwy Jasper, AL

McCollum Midway – 16753 Hwy 69 Jasper, AL

Argo – 6558 Hwy 78 Cordova, AL

Sispey – 283 Park Rd Sispey, AL

Cordova – 59 E Columbus St Cordova, AL

Cordova – 300 School Rd. Cordova, AL

Parish – 1315 Main Dr. Parrish, AL

Oakman – 63 School St, Oakman, Alabama

Copeland Ferry – 19154 Hwy 269 Quiton, AL

Tutwiler – 6326 Tutwiler Rd Oakman, AL

Winston County

Upshaw Addison Fire Station – 16 Co Rd 50 Addison, AL 35540

Addison Fire Station – 16852 Co Rd 41 Addison, AL 35540

Arley Fire Station – 236 Helicon Rd Arley, AL 35541

Helican Fire Station – 6019 Helicon Rd Arley, AL 35541

Houston – 72 Co Rd 3128, Houston, AL 35572

Moreland Fire Station – 36 Co Rd 3163 Alabama 35572

Double Springs: Hamilton Housing – 36 West St Double Springs, AL 35553

Haleyville Rec Center – 1206 10th Ave Haleyville, AL 35565

Haleyville Dixie Youth Ball Field – 2324 14th Ave Haleyville, AL 35565

Haleyville Safety Center – 911 21st St Haleyville, AL 35565

Haleyville Scout Hut Park – 930 4th Ave Haleyville, AL 35565

Haleyville Sports Complex – 3103 9th Ave Haleyville, AL 35565

Haleyville Airport – 721 Co Rd 51, Haleyville, AL 35565

Natural Bridge Community Center – 40 Natural Bridge Drive, Natural Bridge, AL 35577

Lynn: Hamilton Housing – 441 3rd St Lynn, AL 35575

Double Springs Municipal Center (Refuge Shelter) – 23415 AL-195 Double Springs, AL 35553

