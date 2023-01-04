It is a cloudy and rainy morning as the severe weather threat has ended across Central Alabama. The rain will gradually end around sunrise with temperatures in the 60s.

The cold front will move across Alabama today, and that will put an end to the rain. We will become sunny and breezy in the afternoon with slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts to near 25-30 mph.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy and colder with lows in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Thursday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine with cooler high temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will continue to be sunny as the ridge of high pressure remains over the Deep South. We will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama. This will allow for a weak upper-level wave and cold front to move into Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s ahead of the system. A few showers arrive on Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.