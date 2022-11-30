The severe weather threat has ended across the Birmingham area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue on this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s across Central Alabama. The rain will end around 6 AM.

We will become sunny and breezy this morning. High temperatures will earlier this morning in the mid 60s, and they will fall into the lower 50s by the afternoon.

Tonight, we will be clear and much colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect any plants. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Thursday. We will be mostly sunny, chilly and dry. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday will start out with sunshine, but we will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama this weekend, and that will bring back southerly winds and warmer temperatures. A cold front will stall over north Alabama on Saturday. This will set off scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The cold front will move south of Birmingham on Sunday. We will have more scattered showers and it will become cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will retreat north on Monday. We will only have a few showers and plenty of clouds. It will be warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 70s. Another cold front will move across the state on Tuesday. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the 70s. Cooler weather returns next Wednesday behind the cold front with a few showers and some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday will have some sunshine and highs in the 50s. Rain returns on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.