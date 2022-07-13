TONIGHT: The storm threat ends as the sun sets. Temps overnight will fall into the low to mid 70s.



THURSDAY: we will have another chance of some afternoon showers. These will be less severe and more spotty. Not everyone gets rain tomorrow and those that do, it shouldn’t last long.

Our best chance for rain tomorrow will be during the afternoon hours and should dissipate quickly by sunset. The bulk of the wet weather will stay along and south of I-85.

FRIDAY: A little bit of a break in the rain as an upper level ridge begins to build in. This begins Friday and will continue through the end of the weekend. That means more sunshine, drier air, and subsequently warmer temperatures. The July heat is back.







BEACH BOUND: If you are beach bound this weekend, you will be dealing with a bit more rain than your normal summertime afternoon smattering of showers. I don’t think it will wash away your entire vacation, but as this stalled boundary sits over the Florida panhandle and south Alabama





LOOKING AHEAD: We will get a brief break from the rain as we move into the weekend, outside of a standard afternoon shower, common in the summer, it stays quiet, hot and mostly dry this weekend. As for next week, we will be eyeing another developing system that will bring us another chance of showers and storms. We will iron out threats in the coming days.

