WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain continues for the next several hours. Rain will taper off from west to east overnight. While some heavy rain could cause some localized flooding overnight, our rainfall totals so far have underperformed, and so only minor flooding has occurred so far.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Dry air moves in and temperatures trend down behind Wednesday’s cold front. Highs top out in the 50s Thursday, and upper 40s and low 50s Friday. Some spots could hit freezing Friday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: The drop in temperatures and dry weather continues. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with morning lows below freezing. We stay dry and mostly clear through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: We don’t expect much rain next week, and don’t expect any warm-ups as we approach the holidays. Outside of a rogue sprinkle Tuesday, we look dry for at least the first half of the week. Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s, with morning lows often dropping below freezing through the week.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some incredibly cold air rushes south across the United States. It’s still too early to say just how cold we get here, but don’t expect any short-sleeve weather for Christmas this year.