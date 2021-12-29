Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening into Thursday Morning

Wednesday: We will begin to see more unsettled weather as we head into midweek. The morning is starting out with heavy across Central Alabama. By mid morning, only a few light sprinkles. A round of strong to severe storms will develop by late afternoon, advancing southeast into the evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Alabama under a Slight Risk for severe weather, and an Enhanced Risk for Northwest Alabama.

Wednesday Severe Threats: Again, the morning rain will be non-severe, but with those evening storms, there will be plenty of instability to spark thunderstorms capable of producing winds in excess of 60 mph and a brief tornado. Heavy rainfall and isolated hail producing storms can’t be ruled out completely either. The ONE key factor with Wednesday’s storm will be forcing. The front moving in is not inherently robust, meaning there isn’t a large, frigid airmass behind it. Therefore, for all the ingredients to mix together to cause severe weather, there has to be something forcing these storms. In terms of timing, the greatest threat for Central Alabama will occur between approximately 5pm tonight through 6am Thursday.

As we head into the new year, a storm system will bring yet another severe threat Saturday evening into Sunday morning, followed by a significant change to cold weather for the first week of January.

