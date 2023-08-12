***Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 PM for most of Central Alabama.***

Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening across Central Alabama. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rain.

You need to take any warnings very seriously! The storms could produce microbursts or downdrafts like they did Friday evening, and they caused significant tree damage to the Bluff Park (Hoover) area and near Alabaster. There is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe storms today.

On top of the threat of severe weather, there will be dangerous heat! Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for most of Central Alabama for today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index will be 110-115°+. Please find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Tonight, the storms will end and we will be partly cloudy. It will be mild and muggy with lows in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be another scorcher, but we will not have as many storms. An area of high pressure will be building into Alabama, and that will limit the storms. Any storms that do develop could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index 110-115°+ again. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again.

Next Week’s Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama on Monday with spotty storms. A few could be strong to severe. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index of 105-110°. The front will move to the coast on Tuesday and we will become less humid. Expect a partly cloudy day with a low chance of a storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be down in the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, less humid, and hot with highs around 90°. The old front will retreat north on Friday and make it more humid. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index back around 100°.