Weekend Outlook: A series of upper-level waves will continue to move across the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, a warm front will move north across the state. These features will bring a few showers and storms across Central Alabama Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Another weak wave will move across Alabama Sunday. It will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. Most of you will be dry. High temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will remain unsettled. The wettest day will be Monday as another upper-level wave moves across the state. Expect plenty of rain and storms with highs in the lower 80s. We will be very warm and humid Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Expect a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The front will stall across the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday, and this will set off isolated showers and storms. It will be unseasonably warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day.