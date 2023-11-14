Tonight, showers will spread across Central Alabama. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The Gulf Low will move to the MS/AL Coast on Wednesday, and then it will move to the south into the Central Gulf of Mexico.

It will be cloudy, breezy, and chilly with plenty of rain. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 50s. The rain will continue Wednesday night with lows around 50°.

Rain totals will be around 0.25″ across the Birmingham area, but around 1.00″ south of I-20. South Alabama could pick up 2-3″+. This will help a little with the drought across Central Alabama, but it will be more beneficial for South Alabama.

The low will move south into the Central Gulf Thursday morning, but then move back northeast by the evening. The rain will briefly come to an end by midday, and then we will be cloudy and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

A cold front will move across Alabama Friday night. Ahead of it, it will be cloudy with a few stray showers on Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible on Friday night as the front moves across the state. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will improve and dry out this weekend in the wake of the cold front as it sits over South Alabama on Saturday. We will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny as the rain ends. Highs will be in the 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s. The front will move into the Gulf on Sunday, and high pressure will quickly move across Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the 60s. A few showers will return Sunday night ahead of another cold front with lows in the 40s.