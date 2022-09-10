The surface and upper-level lows will stay over Louisiana today. An area of dry air will move over Alabama, and that will lower the coverage of rain. We will still have scattered showers and storms, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, we will stay cloudy and muggy with more scattered showers. Lows will be near 70°.

On Sunday, the surface and upper-level lows will start to be pulled north by a trough of low pressure as a cold front moves toward Alabama. There will still be plenty of tropical moisture over Central Alabama, so we will have more scattered storms. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 80s.





You need to plan for rain if you are headed to the Auburn game at 6:30 PM. Expect temperatures in the 70s to 80s. Alabama is in Austin, and it will be sunny with 11 AM kickoff temperatures in the 80s. By the end of the game, it will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon. UAB is at Liberty in Lynchburg, VA. It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at the 5 PM CT. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Samford is at Georgia with plenty of rain expected in Athens.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move through on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 80s. We will dry out starting on Tuesday, and it will stay dry for the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and a drop in the humidity through Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday but will climb into the upper 80s by Friday.





Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Earl is still a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. It is forecast to transition into an extratropical system later today as it moves over the north-central Atlantic. Earl will merge with a trough of low pressure and slow down its movement just off Newfoundland. On Monday, it will track east and pick up forward speed as a non-tropical low.

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa on Monday. Conditions are slightly favorable for slow development during the middle of next week as the system moves to the WNW over the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.