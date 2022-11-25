Plenty of rain this morning across Central Alabama, and it will continue until late morning as a cold front moves across North Alabama. We could pick up 1-2″ of rain in spots. Watch out for some ponding of water on the roads as you head out for some Black Friday deals. Temperatures are in the 50s.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool once the rain ends. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight, it will stay mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: Another cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday along with a coastal low. This will bring us more wet weather. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry. Look for a few showers over Western Alabama in the afternoon. The shield of rain will arrive on Saturday evening and continue overnight. A few storms are possible. We could pick up 1-2″ of rain, so watch for some rising streams, creeks and ditches since the ground is saturated from Friday’s rain. This means most of the Iron Bowl will be dry, but rain arrives around the 4th quarter. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Rain totals between Friday morning and Sunday will be around 2-3″.

Sunday will have a few showers in the morning, and then we will dry out by midday once the cold front moves east of Alabama. Expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Iron Bowl Forecast: Kickoff is at 2:30 PM in Tuscaloosa and it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. A stray shower is possible by halftime but look for the bulk of the rain to arrive by the end of the game, or after 6 PM. The drive home will be very wet.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week dry on Monday as a dry cold front moves across the state. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. High pressure will move northeast of Alabama on Tuesday. We will be partly cloudy for most of the day with highs in the upper 60s. Another cold front will move toward us on Tuesday night with some rain arriving overnight.

WEATHER AWARE Wednesday: The cold front will track across Alabama on Wednesday morning. It will be warm and humid ahead of the front, and this will cause the air to be unstable. We could see a few strong to possibly severe storms ahead and along the front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance for severe weather will be where the warm front is located. This will be something we will have to watch once we get into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The rain will end by Thursday morning and we will become mostly sunny and cooler. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.