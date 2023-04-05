A cold front will slowly move toward Alabama today as an area of high pressure moves to the East Coast. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with very warm and humid air. Expect possible record high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The record high is 88° set back in 2010.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms will return as the cold front moves into the state. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe between 7 PM and 1 AM since the air will be unstable.

SPC has placed NW Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail. However, the threat is low since the low-level winds will be decreasing throughout the day. The best area to see the strong to severe storms will be across NW Alabama. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

The cold front will continue to slowly move across the Southeast U.S. all day Thursday. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some downpours are likely. High temperatures will range from the 60s in NW Alabama to the lower 80s over SE Alabama as the front moves across the state.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Good Friday. This will continue to bring us scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Easter Weekend: Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to deal with rain for part of this weekend. The front will dissipate by Saturday, and an upper-level wave will move across the Southeast U.S. This will bring us more rain throughout the day. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The wave will move east of Alabama on Easter Sunday, so we will dry out with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sunrise services will be cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the afternoon we will warm up into the lower to mid 60s. Right now, it looks good for the Easter Egg hunts!