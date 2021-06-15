Record-Breaking Heat Dome Out West, Highs Near 120° Possible | CBS 42 Weather

A very impressive upper-level ridge, also commonly known in the summertime as a “heat dome”, has formed over the desert Southwest early this week. This will bring near record-high temperatures for a large part of Southern California, Arizona, & Southern Nevada…

As of 1 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday, many spots across the Southwest have seen temperatures climb into the upper 100s to 110s. Highs today will likely approach 120° in the hottest areas. Over the next 5 days, high temperatures are expected to hover within this range as the heat dome remains stagnant over the region…

DANGEROUS HEAT WAVE: The last time we experienced heat to this magnitude was back in June/July of 2013. Please be sure to hydrate frequently & check your backseats for your pets & kids before leaving vehicle. Hottest part of the day will be from 11AM – 6PM#WeatherNow #TeddSaid pic.twitter.com/RyciYuN6Ef — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) June 14, 2021

Places like Phoenix, AZ have forecast afternoon temperatures as high as 118° Thursday & Friday — some of the hottest surface temperatures expected on Earth at that time.

Extreme heat in this part of the country could become disastrous, especially for an area already struggling with record-low reservoir levels (primarily on Lake Mead) & wildfires from an exceptional drought...

RECORD LOW: For the first time, Lake Mead has sunk to its lowest level and it's expected to get lower as an extreme drought keeps its grip on the US West.https://t.co/ZsZjr5Zsex — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 10, 2021

#NEW Lake Mead is making some changes to one of their boat ramps. #BoulderHarbor is now closed until further notice due to the low water levels. #LIVE report at 5/6pm with what #Boaters have to say about it. #8NN pic.twitter.com/3GXOgE7oaA — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 11, 2021

#SandyValleyFire is abt 1,500 acres and is burning on @blmnv and @HumboldtToiyabe lands. It started about 2 miles west of SR 160 on Sandy Valley Road at 1:34 p.m. yesterday and is currently 0% contained. It was human caused and is under investigation by BLM law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/BRvFHPOAEF — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) June 11, 2021

Above is how the jet stream is forecasted over the next 5 days. Note how the “heat dome” stays fairly strong overhead during that time…that’s often the case with strong areas of high pressure that form higher up in the atmosphere. They often lead to stagnant, persistently hot conditions over areas sitting underneath it.



By this Sunday, the heat dome is expected to break down somewhat, while a potential tropical system comes ashore somewhere along the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned to our forecast for more details on our potential tropical storm right here on cbs42.com.

