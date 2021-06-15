Record-Breaking Heat Dome Out West, Highs Near 120° Possible | CBS 42 Weather

A very impressive upper-level ridge, also commonly known in the summertime as a “heat dome”, has formed over the desert Southwest early this week. This will bring near record-high temperatures for a large part of Southern California, Arizona, & Southern Nevada…
As of 1 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday, many spots across the Southwest have seen temperatures climb into the upper 100s to 110s. Highs today will likely approach 120° in the hottest areas. Over the next 5 days, high temperatures are expected to hover within this range as the heat dome remains stagnant over the region…
Places like Phoenix, AZ have forecast afternoon temperatures as high as 118° Thursday & Friday — some of the hottest surface temperatures expected on Earth at that time.
Extreme heat in this part of the country could become disastrous, especially for an area already struggling with record-low reservoir levels (primarily on Lake Mead) & wildfires from an exceptional drought...
Above is how the jet stream is forecasted over the next 5 days. Note how the “heat dome” stays fairly strong overhead during that time…that’s often the case with strong areas of high pressure that form higher up in the atmosphere. They often lead to stagnant, persistently hot conditions over areas sitting underneath it.
By this Sunday, the heat dome is expected to break down somewhat, while a potential tropical system comes ashore somewhere along the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned to our forecast for more details on our potential tropical storm right here on cbs42.com.
