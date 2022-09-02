A near impossible forecast to pin down due to the scattered nature of these weekend showers and storms. An area of low pressure is setting up over us and that will enhance the amount of moisture in the atmosphere above us. That keeps us in an unsettled weather pattern for several days.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

SATURDAY: Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers.



SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Without much change to the airmass, we will continue to see showers and storms from late morning through evening. Some of these storms Sunday could produce locally heavy amounts of rain.

Although flooding isn’t a major concern, any one storm that essentially stays put over one area for an extended period of time could create minor flooding issues in those limited areas. We do see a marginal (low) risk for Flash Flooding potential on Sunday as a result.

TROPICS: He have Hurricane Danielle. That is our first hurricane of the 2022 season. It will be of no threat to the U.S. or really land mass for that reason. There are 2 other areas of interest in the Atlantic, and although these could become named storms, at this time, their paths look to keep them out to sea.