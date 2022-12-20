It is a mostly cloudy and rainy morning across Central Alabama. We remain cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The rain is coming from an upper-level disturbance that will move east of Alabama by this afternoon. Expect rain until 3 PM, and then we will be left with plenty of clouds. It will stay cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight, expect more clouds and cold low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be a dry day between today’s system and our Arctic cold front. It will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun, and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

The Arctic cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday. We will see scattered showers developing by the afternoon and they will continue Thursday evening. It will be cool with highs in the mid 50s.

The cold front will move across Alabama by early on Friday morning. There will be a small window of opportunity for the rain to briefly change over to some snow flurries before sunrise Friday as the very cold air moves into the state.

You will need to be Weather Aware on Friday through the Christmas Weekend as INCREDIBLY COLD air returns to Central Alabama. This will be the coldest air to arrive in Alabama since 2018, but it will be the coldest December temperatures since 1989. You need to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, pipes and plants. This is pipe bursting weather.

Friday morning we will start out in the teens, but the strong winds of 25-35 mph will lead to a Wind Chill BELOW ZERO! A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for Friday morning through Saturday morning due to the wind chill of 0° to -15°. We will not warm up on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will struggle to get to 20°.

BITTER COLD temperatures continue Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits to teens. The Wind Chill will likely be BELOW ZERO again in spots.

Extremely Cold Christmas Weekend: Saturday, Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny and still very cold with high temperatures only in the upper teens to lower 20s. Saturday night will be clear and extremely cold with lows in the teens, but the winds will be light with not much of a wind chill.

Christmas Day will be sunny and cold, but we could briefly get above freezing for a few hours with highs in the lower to mid 30s. This will rank as one of the coldest Christmas mornings of all time in Birmingham.