It is a rainy start to the day across Central Alabama. Grab your umbrella!

The rain will continue into the early afternoon today as the warm front moves north of Birmingham. Then we will be mostly cloudy and breezy. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and dry with cool low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The front will stall over North Alabama and South Tennessee on Wednesday. This will keep us mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms during the day. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move across the Deep South on Wednesday night through Thursday morning with a line of rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. This will all depend on how much instability we will have over Alabama. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be gusty winds, but we could also see some hail and possibly a brief tornado. We could also see some heavy rain.

The storms will come to an end by midday on Thursday. Then we will become mostly clear and breezy. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s. We will dry out on Thursday night and become mostly clear with much colder low temperatures in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and colder as an area of high pressure briefly moves over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected. We start Saturday mostly cloudy and dry, but scattered showers will return late in the day as a coastal low moves from Louisiana to Florida. It will be chilly with highs in the 50s. The rain will continue through Sunday with the low along the coast and trough moving across the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.