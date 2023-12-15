Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy with a breeze. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

Weekend Outlook: A complicated weather pattern develops across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. A cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. combined with an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico. The low is expected to move inland on the Big Bend of Florida by Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Central Alabama will be cloudy and breezy, with showers moving into the area during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The rain will end Sunday morning as the low moves east of Alabama, and the cold front tracks across the state. We will be mostly cloudy and breezy with some drizzle and mist. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. At least it will not be a complete washout this weekend.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out as the Gulf Low moves up the U.S. East Coast, and high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday will be sunny to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday nights, and then in the 30s the rest of the week. The wind chill could be in the teens on Tuesday morning.