This evening will be cloudy and mild with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s for the high school football playoff games. Take the raincoat with you!

Tonight, we will be cloudy with scattered showers by daybreak. Lows will be in the middle 50s to around 60°.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and stall. At the same time, a few upper-level waves will move along the Northern Gulf Coast. This will keep clouds and scattered showers over Central Alabama on Saturday. Expect MUCH COOLER high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another upper-level wave will move across the front on Sunday. This will keep us cloudy and chilly with a few more showers in the morning, and then some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain totals for this weekend could be an additional 0.25″ to 1.00″.

Football Forecasts: Alabama has an early game at Kentucky at 11 AM. It will be sunny and chilly with kickoff temps. in the 40s. Auburn is also out of town in Fayetteville, AR taking on Arkansas at 3 PM. It will be partly cloudy and cool with kickoff temps. in the 50s. Lastly, UAB is away in Annapolis, MD taking on Navy at 2:30 PM. It will be mostly sunny and cool with kickoff temps. in the 50s.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out for the first part of next week as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. An area of low pressure will develop and move east across the Northern Gulf Coast along with an upper-level low Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s. The lows will bring us more scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Then a cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, and highs in the 60s.