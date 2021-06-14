Rainier than Average Start to Summer; More Heavy Rain This Weekend | Central AL Weather

It’s no secret that summer has gotten off to an exceptionally wet start for some in Alabama, especially across the Western half of the state. As you can see above, the current rainfall anomalies over the past 30 days are exceptionally high, with places like Tuscaloosa, Greensboro, & Carrollton seeing anywhere from 180% to 250% of normal rainfall amounts from mid-May to mid-June.







It’s the same story across a big chunk of Mississippi as well, with many of the state’s major waterways currently under Flood Warnings…

This comes in stark contrast to what’s currently happening across the Southwest. A large portion of the states of Colorado, Utah, Nevada, California, Arizona, & New Mexico are experiencing exceptional drought. Many parts of the region have seen little to rain at all over the past month, with very little rain (less than 1″) expected over the next 7 days.





Meanwhile, back here at home in Alabama, we’ll likely have our next push of heavy rain come this weekend, as our tropical disturbance in the Gulf likely organizes & lifts North into the Deep South, possibly as a tropical storm, but likely NOT as a hurricane. Current forecast guidance keeps this tropical low at tropical storm-strength, mostly because ocean temperatures are not quite hot enough for us to see a hurricane this early in the season.

Most of us will stay rain-free for the rest of today through Thursday this week, but the heavy stuff comes right back for Friday through Sunday. Most spots can expect at least 1 to 2″ of rain for Thursday through Sunday.





As always, we’re keeping an eye on things as this tropical low develops! More updates to come right here on cbs42.com.

