Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers popping up around daybreak. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

An area of low pressure and the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Lidia will move along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Wednesday.

This will spread plenty of clouds and scattered showers across Central Alabama mainly along and south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Birmingham could pick up 0.10-0.25″+ of rain, but the higher rainfall amounts will be over South Alabama.

The low will move east of the Alabama Coast and into northern Florida on Thursday. We will have some lingering clouds and a stray shower possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. This will make it partly cloudy with a few showers popping up during the afternoon and evening. However, many of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday, and that will put an end to any rain. We will become mostly sunny, breezy, less humid, but not much cooler. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. An area of high pressure will be West of Alabama on Sunday, and this will send a reinforcing push of MUCH COOLER air into Alabama. It will be sunny, chilly, and breezy with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Annular Solar Eclipse: This weather will be great for viewing the Annular Solar Eclipse. It starts around 10 AM, the peak will be at 12:08 PM CT and it will end around 2 PM. Make sure you have special eclipse glasses to look at the sun. DO NOT look at the sun with regular sunglasses or with the naked eye.