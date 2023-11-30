Tonight, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the 50s.

Friday will be a very soggy day with plenty of rain as a warm front moves up from the Coast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times in the morning. The rain will taper off by the afternoon and we will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 60s.

The warm front will move into North Alabama by Friday evening with just a few lingering showers. Friday night will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be around 60°.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Saturday along with an area of low pressure. It will be cloudy and mild with scattered showers and storms through midday. Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, and some minor flooding is possible. Then it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will have a few showers until noon as the stalled front moves east of Alabama. Then it will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s.

Rain totals between Friday and Sunday could be around 1-2″ across Central Alabama and 3-5″+ for South Alabama. This rain will help with the drought, but it will not bust it. We will need at least 3 inches of rain across Central Alabama.

SEC Championship Game: The weather in Atlanta will be similar to what we have in Birmingham this weekend. On Saturday, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s for the 3 PM CT kickoff between Alabama and Georgia.