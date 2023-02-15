It is a cloudy morning with scattered showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. Grab the umbrella today.

A cold front will stall over Central Alabama and retreat north as a warm front today. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. A few storms could be strong late today over NW Alabama with hail and gusty winds. There is a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather across NW Alabama. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms – mainly across NW Alabama where a few could be strong to possibly severe. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on THURSDAY between Noon and 10 PM! A second cold front will move through by the evening. Ahead of it, we will be warm and humid with unstable air with high temperatures in the mid 70s and dew points in the mid 60s. It will be a breezy day as a low-level jet stream moves over us, and that will produce wind shear. All of these combined variables will be fuel for thunderstorm development. The storms are expected to become severe. SPC has placed areas along and west of I-65 in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. We could have damaging winds, a few tornadoes, hail and heavy rain. Some flash flooding is also possible late in the day. The best chance for tornadoes will be over western and southwest Alabama.

Right now, the models show the line moving in during the afternoon and will clear the viewing area by Thursday night. Unfortunately, this means the storms will move through during the warmest part of the day, and that is another reason why they are expected to be severe.

The rain will end before sunrise on Friday, and then we will gradually clear out the clouds. Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and much colder. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. This will make Saturday mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The high pressure will move more to the east on Sunday, so southerly winds return. A weak upper-level wave will move across the state. This will make it mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.