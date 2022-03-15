It is a partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Rain will start moving into the region later this morning.

An area of low pressure at the surface moves along the coast, and an upper-level low moves across the Deep South States today through Wednesday. These systems will send plenty of rain and thunderstorms across Central Alabama today and tonight. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The rain and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight. It will be cool with lows in the 50s.

The lows will move east of Alabama on Wednesday, but we will have wrap around clouds, rain, and a few thunderstorms from them into the afternoon. A few storms could produce some hail. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across the SE part of Alabama, or southeast of I-20. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s across the viewing area.





Since a cold front didn’t move across Alabama we will not turn colder on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day. Rather, we will warm up. It will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Unfortunately, the dry weather does not last long. A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. This will tap into the warm air, and it will become more humid ahead of the front. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. However, instability is forecast to be low at this time since the wind shear is low, and that would keep the storms below severe limits. We will still see how this evolves over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. We will dry out and become partly cloudy. It will be a little cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s.