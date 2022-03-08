It is a mostly cloudy and colder morning across central Alabama with a few showers. Temperatures are in the 40s.

The cold front will stall along the coast today, but we will not have better weather. Instead, the flow aloft will be out of the southwest and an upper-level wave will move across the Deep South. This will allow for rain and a few thunderstorms to move across central Alabama. Some of the rain could briefly be heavy. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

The rain will continue tonight with some downpours as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf across Alabama. It will bring a warm front across the state, and that will bring us more rain and thunderstorms. We will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

The rain will continue until Wednesday morning as the area of low pressure, warm front, and a cold front move east of Alabama. Then we will start to dry out as the upper-level wave/disturbance moves east of Alabama. It will be mostly cloudy, and a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Finally, we will get a little break in the rain on Thursday. An area of high pressure will briefly move across the state. We will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures around 70.

Unfortunately, the rain returns late on Friday as another strong cold front moves across the state. We will have showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west starting in the evening. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe. This will be something to watch over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will end Friday night, and it will turn much colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect your plants.

Weekend Outlook…SNOW?: It will turn MUCH COLDER this weekend in the wake of the cold front. We will start Saturday with the rain coming to an end, but before it does it could change over to some snow flurries/showers or sleet as the temperatures drop to below freezing. Little to no accumulation is expected. Better chance for accumulating snow would be from Huntsville to Nashville. Then we will become mostly sunny, breezy, and cold as an area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. BRRR! Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. You will need to bring in or cover your plants.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.