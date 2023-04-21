A cold front will move toward Alabama today. It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers this afternoon. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight, A line of rain and storms will move into Central Alabama this evening, and will continue into early Saturday morning with the cold front. At this time, the storms are not expected to be severe. However, we could see some gusty winds and downpours. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The weekend forecast is looking very good thanks to an area of high pressure moving across the Deep South! The cold front will move across Alabama Saturday morning with showers ending by sunrise. Then it will become mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

This is great news for the Saturday races at Talladega, A Day at 2 PM and the Stallions game at 6 PM.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will be perfect weather for the GEICO 500 race at Talladega in the afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over Alabama Monday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. The high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and that will bring back southerly winds along with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Unsettled weather arrives Wednesday as an upper-level wave and coastal low move across the Southeast U.S. We will have scattered showers and storms with highs in the 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with just a few showers and highs around 70°. A front will be stalled along the coast and another upper-level wave will move through Friday with another round of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s.