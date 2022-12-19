Arctic Blast for Christmas Weekend

It is a partly cloudy and cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s, so bundle up!

Clouds will increase today ahead of an upper-level disturbance. We will see a few showers this afternoon, and could see a few sleet pellets. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Tonight, expect scattered showers with lows in the upper 30s.

The upper-level disturbance will move across Alabama on Tuesday. We will have more scattered showers and cold high temperatures in the mid 40s. The rain will end by Tuesday late afternoon and we will be dry Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a dry day as it sits between weather systems. Expect a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures climbing back into the lower 50s. A few showers will return Wednesday night with lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Our next weather system arrives – another upper-level disturbance and eventual Arctic cold front. We will have scattered showers throughout the day. It will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The cold front will move through by Friday morning and will bring us the Arctic Blast. You need to be Weather Aware for this extremely cold air! There is a chance we could see some brief snow flurries or snow showers before sunrise on Friday morning as the rain ends and cold air moves into Alabama. No accumulation is expected at this time.

Temperatures will sharply fall to the single digits and teens on Friday morning. It will be windy, so the Wind Chill will be around -10° to -5°!! A Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued. We will not warm up at all on Friday as the sunshine returns. Temperatures will only be in the teens during the afternoon. Make sure you have a way to stay warm. Check on those without heat, bring pets inside, wrap your pipes, drip your faucets and open the cabinets under the sink.

Friday night will be mostly clear and extremely cold with lows in the single digits to teens. The Wind Chill will be around zero or below! Again protect people, pets, pipes and plants (if they are not already dead).

Christmas Weekend Arctic Blast: Some of the coldest air in years will be over Alabama this weekend, so you need to stay Weather Aware. A strong ridge of high pressure will build down from Canada to the Deep South, and this is where the extremely cold air will come from. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly sunny and very cold with high temperatures in the upper 20s. Christmas Eve night will be extremely cold for Santa with lows in the single digits to teens. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and very cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. This will be perfect weather for Santa, but it will likely be one of the coldest Christmases ever for Birmingham.