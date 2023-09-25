Today, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama. This will keep us mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight, we will stay cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s.

More upper-level waves will move across Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will have some showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

We will start to dry out on Thursday with rain coming to an end. It will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

An area of high pressure will build into the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This will clear out the rain and we will become mostly sunny. It will become less humid and warm with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move across the Central Atlantic. It is battling wind shear, so the storm will not strengthen much through Tuesday. Then the storm will move into a more favorable environment for intensification Wednesday through the end of the week. It is forecast to become a strong tropical storm by Friday and stay in the Central Atlantic.

There is a small area of low-pressure SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development, and it could become a tropical depression later this week in the Central Atlantic as it moves to the NW. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

There is a trough of low pressure moving west across the Gulf of Mexico. Little to no development is expected as it moves to the west toward northern Mexico.