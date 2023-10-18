Tonight, we will stay mostly clear, and it will not be as chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

On Thursday, a cold front will move into Alabama from the west. We will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible too. It will stay mild with highs in the lower 70s.

More scattered showers and a few storms will move across Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning with the cold front. Lows will be in the middle 50s.

The cold front will move out of Alabama on Friday morning with clouds and a few showers. Then it will become mostly sunny and breezy Friday afternoon. It will stay mild with highs in the lower 70s.

The weather will be mostly clear and cool for the high school football games with temps. falling from the 60s to the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have beautiful weather on Saturday in the wake of the cold front as an area of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. It will be sunny, breezy, and mild with high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. This will be perfect weather for football and tailgating! It will be chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A trough of low pressure will move across the state on Sunday. This will bring us clouds and slightly cooler high temperatures in the lower 70s.