Tonight, it will be mostly clear, cold and frosty. Protect any plants. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Bundle up!

Thursday will start out with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. It will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Plenty of rain arrives on Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Friday will be a very soggy day with plenty of rain into the afternoon. There could be a few thunderstorms with gusty winds mainly across South Alabama where a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk is in place. The cold front stalls across South Alabama by Friday evening with just a few lingering showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

The rain continues on Friday night into Saturday morning. Some of it could be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The front will remain stalled over South Alabama this weekend, and a few areas of low pressure will move along it. Saturday will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers for much of the day. The heavier rain will be south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday will have a few showers until noon as the stalled front dissipates. Then it will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 60s in the afternoon.

Rain totals between Friday and Sunday could be around 1-2″ across Central Alabama and 3-4″+ for South Alabama. This rain will really help with the drought, but it will not bust it. We will need at least 3 inches of rain across Central Alabama.

SEC Championship Game: The weather in Atlanta will be similar to what we have in Birmingham this weekend. On Saturday, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s for the 3 PM CT kickoff between Alabama and Georgia.