It is a partly cloudy and cold morning across Central Alabama with a few stray showers across North Alabama. However, a lot of the rain evaporates before reaching the ground due to the dry air. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to mid 40s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will be northeast of Alabama today, and this will slowly bring back slightly warmer air and some moisture. Expect a mostly cloudy day with a stray shower north. It will be a tad warmer high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tonight, we will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

The front will fall apart and dissipate over south Alabama on Sunday. This will keep us mostly cloudy, and we will have a few showers. Expect cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The weather will be unsettled as we will have zonal (west to east) flow aloft. This will send some upper-level waves and a few fronts move across Alabama. Warmer air will return to Central Alabama on Monday ahead of another cold front. We will have some more showers and high temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday will stay warm and humid with another round of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s. The cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday with more scattered showers. Thursday will briefly dry out with highs in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. It will be cooler with highs around 60.