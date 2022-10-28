We will become a little warmer today ahead of our next weather maker – an area of low pressure and cold front moving out of Texas. It will be partly cloudy as some high clouds move over the Birmingham area. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure and cold front will move out of Texas and track across Louisiana on Saturday. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving into Western Alabama in the late afternoon, and across the Birmingham area by the evening hours. It will be mild and more humid with highs in the lower 70s. There will be much more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms on Saturday night. Some downpours are possible.

If you are headed to the Magic City Classic parade the weather will be dry with temps. in the 60s, but by the end of the 2:30 PM game a few showers could move into Birmingham. Then plan for some showers for the concert following the game. I would bring your rain gear with you for the evening events.

The low and cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. There will be plenty of rain in the morning, but it will taper off to a few showers by the afternoon. It will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Football Forecasts: Auburn takes on Arkansas at 11 AM on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Samford plays the Citadel at 1 PM in Charleston, SC and it will be sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Lastly, UAB plays FAU at 7 PM in Boca Raton, FL with temperatures in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Next Week Outlook: Monday, Halloween will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s. The weather looks good for Trick-or-Treaters on Monday evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. The kids will want a long-sleeved shirt under their costumes.

High pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 70s.